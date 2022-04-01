Trian Fund Management, L.P. Buys 756,419 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 756,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.15 per share, for a total transaction of $16,754,680.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trian Fund Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,500,000 shares of Invesco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.36 per share, with a total value of $35,040,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 720,080 shares of Invesco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $15,848,960.80.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,026,508 shares of Invesco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $22,090,452.16.

IVZ opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Invesco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,307,000 after acquiring an additional 255,634 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Invesco by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,844,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,586,000 after buying an additional 1,557,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,398,000 after buying an additional 1,367,996 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,867,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,248,000 after purchasing an additional 654,338 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

