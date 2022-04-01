Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tricon Residential in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Tricon Residential stock opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $123.37 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,689,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,174,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,897,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

