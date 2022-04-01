Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.15.

Tricon Residential stock opened at $15.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

