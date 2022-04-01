Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Up to $23.12

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.12, but opened at $24.70. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 46,764 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Macquarie raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price target on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $1.06. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,885 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 509.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 55,342 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 227,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

