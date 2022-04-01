TripCandy Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22,793.00 (CANDY)

TripCandy (CANDY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 1st. TripCandy has a market cap of $903,790.03 and approximately $22,793.00 worth of TripCandy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TripCandy coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TripCandy has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00036987 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00108303 BTC.

About TripCandy

TripCandy (CANDY) is a coin. TripCandy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,408,738 coins. The Reddit community for TripCandy is https://reddit.com/r/tripcandyio . TripCandy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UnicornGo is an online game in which users will be able to buy, sell, exchange, upgrade, breed and clone mythical unicorns. CANDY is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the in-game currency. “

TripCandy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TripCandy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TripCandy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TripCandy using one of the exchanges listed above.

