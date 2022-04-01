Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Triton International stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $70.18. The stock had a trading volume of 406,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,315. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Triton International has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $72.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.57.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.15. Triton International had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triton International will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

In other Triton International news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,729 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Triton International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triton International by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

