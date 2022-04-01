Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK traded down $2.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.98. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $69.01 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.42.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.82 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

