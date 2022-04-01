Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $96.76 and last traded at $96.76. 8 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 166,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.74.

Several research firms recently commented on TBK. StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

