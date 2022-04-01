TrueFi 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.26 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000536 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a market cap of $136.16 million and approximately $12.26 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00037171 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00109137 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

