Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TCNNF has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$76.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trulieve Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.60.

TCNNF stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $48.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

