Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trupanion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Trupanion stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,085. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.27 and a beta of 2.09. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $69.74 and a 1 year high of $158.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.52.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $389,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,008 shares of company stock worth $5,516,168 over the last three months. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

