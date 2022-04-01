TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Maxim Group

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRxADE HEALTH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

MEDS opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06. TRxADE HEALTH has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

TRxADE HEALTH ( NASDAQ:MEDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 45.24% and a negative net margin of 53.76%. Analysts expect that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TRxADE HEALTH during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

