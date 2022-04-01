Tufton Capital Management Acquires Shares of 1,250 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Tufton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.44.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.82. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

