Tufton Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after buying an additional 7,623,881 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $567,426,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4,297.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,575,000 after buying an additional 1,930,163 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $113,733,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after buying an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,899,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862,638. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $148.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.44.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

