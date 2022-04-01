Tufton Capital Management Buys New Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tufton Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.35. 151,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,390. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.20 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.70.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

