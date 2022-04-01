Tufton Capital Management Buys Shares of 1,250 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Tufton Capital Management bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 137.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.44.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.61. The company had a trading volume of 100,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,647. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.82. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $137.56 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

