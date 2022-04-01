Tufton Capital Management Has $264,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. Redburn Partners lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Erste Group lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.35.

ISRG stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $303.54. 58,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.17 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.95.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

