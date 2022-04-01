Tufton Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $9,236,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,475,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.06. The company had a trading volume of 17,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,649. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $130.10 and a one year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 82.43%.

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

