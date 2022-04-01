Tufton Capital Management Sells 577 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Tufton Capital Management cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FREL traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,557. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.08.

