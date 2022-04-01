TUI’s (TUI) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 180 ($2.36) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TUI presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 208.75 ($2.73).

TUI stock opened at GBX 241.80 ($3.17) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,903.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 244.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 252.28. TUI has a 52 week low of GBX 166.70 ($2.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 456.80 ($5.98).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

