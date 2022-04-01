Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $51.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $65.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TWTR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR opened at $38.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of -128.96 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. Twitter’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $744,993. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 40.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.0% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.2% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.