Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Shares Gap Down to $5.53

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.53, but opened at $5.39. Two Harbors Investment shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 101,483 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on TWO. StockNews.com began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 111.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $95,242.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $103,199.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

