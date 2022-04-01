Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $538.46.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $444.89 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $384.38 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $438.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.16.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

