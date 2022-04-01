U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Short Interest Update

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,630,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 10,510,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $768,650,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,673 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,868,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

USB traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $52.74. 169,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,068,667. The stock has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

