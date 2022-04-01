U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) CEO Purchases $11,204.05 in Stock

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) CEO George M. Bee bought 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $11,204.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ USAU opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $52.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.68. U.S. Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USAU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of U.S. Gold from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in U.S. Gold by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in U.S. Gold by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

