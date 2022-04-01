Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,260,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 84,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.98. The company had a trading volume of 16,783,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,726,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

