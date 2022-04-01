UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Shares Down 0.5%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $249.72 and last traded at $249.72. Approximately 26 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.01.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 11.37% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

