UBS Group Cuts Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Price Target to €29.00

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUYGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from €33.00 ($36.26) to €29.00 ($31.87) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BZZUY. HSBC downgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €23.00 ($25.27) to €22.00 ($24.18) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZZUY opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. Buzzi Unicem has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67.

About Buzzi Unicem (Get Rating)

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

