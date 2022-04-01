UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,500 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 954,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 345.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised UCB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on UCB in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJF opened at $119.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. UCB has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $120.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.70 and its 200 day moving average is $109.78.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

