UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $41.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. UiPath traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 99442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.04.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $72.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 24,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,061,859.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,730 shares of company stock valued at $8,074,148 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $742,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085,723 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,094,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $739,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069,377 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,538,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,160,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,437,445 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $277,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,742 shares during the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.62.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

