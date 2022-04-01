Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Down 29.5% in March

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the February 28th total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultralife in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 54,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $243,756.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 57,930 shares of company stock worth $259,213 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the first quarter worth $36,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the second quarter worth $653,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 10.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULBI traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. 11,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.50 and a beta of 1.56. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

