UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. UniFirst updated its FY22 guidance to $6.80-7.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $6.800-$7.000 EPS.

UNF traded down $2.88 on Friday, reaching $181.40. 699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,708. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.01. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $165.52 and a twelve month high of $242.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 15.98%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.00.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,025 shares of company stock worth $203,588 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

