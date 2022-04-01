Unilever (NYSE:UL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.51.

NYSE UL opened at $45.57 on Thursday. Unilever has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $61.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,946,000 after purchasing an additional 362,850 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Unilever by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,688,000 after purchasing an additional 225,117 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,267,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Unilever by 29,662.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,969 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,588,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,838,000 after purchasing an additional 148,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

