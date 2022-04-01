United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

NASDAQ:UCBI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,499. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.07. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $174.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.57 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,117,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,438,000 after buying an additional 409,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,646,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,848,000 after buying an additional 395,719 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,985,000 after buying an additional 47,621 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,777,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,831,000 after buying an additional 333,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,737,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,855,000 after buying an additional 283,831 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Community Banks (Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.