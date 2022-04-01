United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.75.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $214.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $186.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.21. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $166.66 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,873 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,887,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,704,000 after purchasing an additional 697,955 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

