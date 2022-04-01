United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549. United States Lime & Minerals has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $153.79. The company has a market capitalization of $657.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.07.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $46.11 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 12.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,090.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 325.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

