United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $980.00.

UUGRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 950 ($12.44) to GBX 980 ($12.84) in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

UUGRY opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $31.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.52.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

