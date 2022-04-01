UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $565.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $495.00 to $565.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.43.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $509.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.31. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $360.55 and a 52-week high of $521.89. The firm has a market cap of $479.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 31,388 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,265,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

