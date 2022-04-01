Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

UTL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Unitil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unitil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Unitil stock opened at $49.88 on Thursday. Unitil has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $59.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Unitil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

