Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a one-bank holding company incorporated to serve as a holding company for First Community Bank. The company’s primary business is ownership and supervision of the bank. The company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business, and offers services including personal and business checking accounts and time deposits, money market accounts and regular savings accounts. “

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $292.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Unity Bancorp has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $31.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 37.25% and a return on equity of 18.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Bancorp news, SVP Stephen Rooney sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $81,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $129,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,299 shares of company stock worth $389,572. 32.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 8,053.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 515.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Bancorp (Get Rating)

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Bancorp (UNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.