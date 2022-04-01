Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Roth Capital raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of UBX stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 723,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.23. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $6.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78.

Unity Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:UBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 618.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 767,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 445.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 746,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after buying an additional 700,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,812,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 437,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

