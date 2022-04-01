Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Universal Display from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.56.

NASDAQ:OLED traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.96. 8,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,214. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $128.21 and a 1-year high of $246.42.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 184,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,528,000 after buying an additional 27,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

