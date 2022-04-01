Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
NYSE UHT opened at $58.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $74.00.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT)
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.