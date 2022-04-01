Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NYSE UHT opened at $58.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $5,949,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,403,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,949,000 after acquiring an additional 90,688 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

