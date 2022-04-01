UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Cut to “Hold” at Lake Street Capital

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of UpHealth stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. UpHealth has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth in the fourth quarter worth $2,837,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in UpHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $2,104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in UpHealth by 409.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 630,207 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in UpHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $1,681,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its position in UpHealth by 498.9% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 583,118 shares during the period. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.

