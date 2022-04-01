UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Cut to “Hold” at Lake Street Capital

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.
Shares of UpHealth stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. UpHealth has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51.
About UpHealth (Get Rating)
UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.
See Also
