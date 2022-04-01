UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Northland Securities

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $10.50 to $4.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UpHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of UpHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UpHealth currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Get UpHealth alerts:

UpHealth stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. UpHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UpHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in UpHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in UpHealth in the second quarter worth $78,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UpHealth in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in UpHealth in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UpHealth (Get Rating)

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.