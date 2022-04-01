Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.33.
Shares of UPLD stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,871. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $544.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.92.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Upland Software by 418.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 101,441 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Upland Software by 15.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 17.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 2.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 67,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the third quarter valued at $852,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Upland Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
