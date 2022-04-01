USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Short Interest Up 34.0% in March

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the February 28th total of 43,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of USD Partners stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,068. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $169.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. USD Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. USD Partners’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on USDP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USD Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of USD Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.
