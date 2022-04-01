USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Short Interest Up 34.0% in March

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the February 28th total of 43,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of USD Partners stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,068. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $169.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. USD Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. USD Partners’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in USD Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in USD Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in USD Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of USD Partners by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USDP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USD Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of USD Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

