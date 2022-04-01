USDJ (USDJ) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.82 million and $8.06 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDJ has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00047482 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,453.55 or 0.07476382 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,245.17 or 1.00113358 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00046766 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

