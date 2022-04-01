Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Buys New Shares in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Alleghany by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE Y opened at $847.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $698.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $674.42. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.62. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $585.10 and a 1 year high of $862.87.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Alleghany’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on Y. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

