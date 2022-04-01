Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Invests $202,000 in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the third quarter worth $625,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Kaleyra by 290.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 69,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 51,733 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,214,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,375,000 after buying an additional 121,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 311,229 shares during the last quarter. 35.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $5.98 on Friday. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $253.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $90.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Mikulsky sold 15,000 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Avi S. Katz sold 22,923 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $153,125.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,061 shares of company stock worth $904,160. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

